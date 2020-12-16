PENN YAN — The Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes is asking businesses that may be impacted by Greenidge Generation’s planned expansion of bitcoin and data mining to join a coalition.
The committee claims the Dresden plant’s hopes of operating 24/7 to provide electricity for the computers used to power the bitcoin and data mining process will impact Seneca Lake negatively, and possibly the Finger Lakes area in general. Specifically, the group points to the discharge of heated, but cooled water back into the lake, along with a lack of protection at intake pipes to prevent fish kills.
For information about the possible coalition, or to join the group, business owners should visit https://preservethefingerlakes.org.