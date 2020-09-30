CAYUTA — Two environmental groups are opposing plans for a material recovery facility in the Schuyler County town of Cayuta south of Seneca County.
Seneca Lake Guardian and Finger Lakes Zero Waste Coalition are both concerned that trash from the proposed County Line Material Recover Facility — or MRF — that cannot be recycled will be sent to Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls.
Robert Mente of Alternative Waste Services of Newfield, developer of the proposed facility, says the use of Seneca Meadows is no longer being considered. Peter Mantius, environmental journalist from Watkins Glen, reported that Mente told him that SMI, the state’s largest landfill, will not be used because truck drivers have to wait too long to deposit their loads at SMI. Mente said trash will be taken to the Steuben County Landfill in Bath and the Chemung County Landfill in Lowman, both on Route 13.
However, when contacted by phone by the Finger Lakes Times, Mente declined to answer whether Seneca Meadows was still part of his plan.
Mente is proposing a 10,575-square-foot MRF that would accept municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris and source-separated recyclables, with a maximum output of 500 tons per day. The facility would include waste storage areas, a truck weighing scale, trailer staging areas, a wastewater storage tank and offices.
In a written statement, Seneca Lake Guardian Vice-President Yvonne Taylor said the group filed comments opposing the plan with the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon by the Sept. 24 deadline.
Taylor noted that one of the proposed listed locations for trash from the facility continues to be Seneca Meadows, as well as the Steuben and Chemung landfills. Trucks would have to travel north on routes 96 and 414 through the communities of Alpine Junction, Odessa, Montour Falls, Mecklenburg, Trumansburg, Watkins Glen, Hector, Valois, Lodi, Covert, Interlaken, Ovid, Romulus, Varick, Fayette and Seneca Falls.
“The concern is the negative impact of this truck traffic on tourism and the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) created by diesel trucks and their negative impact on agriculture, particularly grapes,” the SLG statement read. “Mr. Mente has not officially amended the application to change the truck routes and unless he does so, we have to go by the application.”
Taylor added that even if Mente “did change the application’s truck route, there would be no way of enforcing where he chooses to send his trash trucks. We cannot go simply by his word.”
Other concerns include air, noise, light and water pollution, odors, vermin, threats to human health, the possibility of expansion from the 7.49 acres proposed to the over 80 acres currently owned by Mente.
The group also fears the site could transition into a full landfill upon SMI’s closure in 2025. It also noted the site in Cayuta is less than a mile from the Newfield State Forest and Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area, adjoins federally-regulated wetlands and water bodies, is over a major aquifer, would cause a loss of agricultural land and has the potential to cause long-term negative economic impact on towns, counties and the region.
Douglas Knipple, president of Finger Lakes Zero Waste, wrote to DEC official Guillermo Saar listing two objections, including its “inappropriate” siting near the Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area and the Newfield State Forest. Knipple said the MRF would negatively impact wildlife and the aesthetic experience of people enjoying the two areas.
His second objection was that the project would principally operate as a “de facto” statewide garbage transfer station. Knipple claims that only 30 percent of the material received would be recycled, while 70 percent would be destined for transport to area landfills, increasing trash truck traffic. He also questioned whether Mente would consider sending the trucks from Cayuta to the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca.
Knipple went on to list concerns about impact on freshwater wetlands, methane gas generation, air pollution, increased heavy vehicle traffic, noise, light and quantity and origin of the waste.
People still can comment on the Mente application before to Oct. 14 by sending them to Cayuta Supervisor Brandon Theetge at townsupervisor@townofcayuta.org. The application ID number is 8-4422-00051/00001. For a copy of the application, send an email request to senecalakeguardian@gmail.com.