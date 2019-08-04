CAYUGA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a plan to clean a discrete area of the Cayuga County Ground Water Contamination Site in Cayuga County, extending toward Union Springs.
The plan calls for continued monitoring of surface water and groundwater wells to ensure the effectiveness and expected natural decrease of contaminants in the area.
“This proposed plan is one component of EPA’s long-term efforts to provide a cleanup for the Union Springs community,” EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez said in a news release. “This plan reflects EPA’s commitment to prioritize the Superfund program and ensure that these sites are cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.”
The General Electric Company owned and manufactured semiconductors at a facility on Genesee Street in Auburn. For a time, Powerex Inc., a joint venture of GE and others, bought the facility and conducted similar operations there. These companies have been identified as potentially responsible for the Cayuga site. Groundwater at the site is contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can cause serious damage to people’s health and the environment.
The EPA is proposing a process of natural attenuation, or a naturally occurring reduction of levels of VOCs found in the site. The decision was reached based on data and trends collected since EPA sampling began there in 2002.
The referenced area is southwest of the Town of Aurelius.
The proposed plan comes after a deferred action as a result of public comments in 2012. After conducting a supplemental investigation, EPA’s cleanup plan matches its initial recommended action of natural attenuation.
The EPA will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Union Springs High School to further discuss and answer questions about the proposal.
In addition, public comments will be accepted until Aug. 27. Written comments may be mailed or emailed to: Isabel R. Fredricks, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007, Email: rodrigues.isabel@epa.gov.
The comprehensive cleanup proposal is available at www.epa.gov/superfund/cayuga-county-groundwater.
