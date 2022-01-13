TORREY — A federal agency has denied a request by Greenidge Generation to continue operating a waste pond from the power plant’s days as a coal-burning facility.
The decision Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was announced in a news release by Seneca Lake Guardian. The group has long been an opponent of Greenidge and its bitcoin operation on the shores of Seneca Lake.
“We’re grateful to the EPA for this decision,” Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said in the release. “The people drawing their drinking water near the outflows of the Greenidge/Lockwood coal ash landfill deserve to feel confident that their water is safe. Coal ash stored in the impoundment pond can leak mercury, arsenic and other harmful substances into groundwater and the lake.”
The 40-year-old landfill is on Route 14, across from the Greenidge plant. It was acquired in 2014 by Lockwood Hills LLC, a Greenidge subsidiary.
According to Seneca Lake Guardian, Greenidge filed an application with the EPA last fall to take advantage of a Trump-era rollback to continue operating the coal ash pond past an April 2021 deadline to stop accepting waste. Greenidge asked for permission to operate the pond until October 2023.
The EPA ruled that Greenidge is not eligible for the extension since it is no longer burning coal. The agency will accept comment solely on when the cease-receipt date for the ash pond should be.
A 30-day public comment period will end Feb. 23.
The EPA is proposing the facility have 135 days to cease receipt of waste in the pond after the issuance of a final agency decision after the close of the public comment period.
Greenidge issued the following statement on the EPA’s decision:
“We are going to close the pond. In November 2020, along with 58 other U.S. power plants, Greenidge requested a time extension from EPA for completing closure of its former coal ash storage impoundment. We requested the closure date solely because while the C-Pond is no longer used as a coal ash settling pond, it remains part of Greenidge’s existing New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wastewater discharge permit and, as such, could not simply be closed and capped without coordinating that work with the state. We will continue to work with the state to complete the closure in a timely and safe manner.”