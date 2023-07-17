SENECA FALLS — In July 1923, women’s rights advocate Alice Paul traveled to Seneca Falls to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first women’s rights convention conducted there in 1848.
Paul, a leader of the National Women’s Party, took to the podium of the First Presbyterian Church on Cayuga Street to issue the first call for an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The ERA, however, was not introduced into Congress as the 28th Amendment until 1972.
It has been ratified by 38 of 50 state legislatures, meeting the three-fourths required to add the amendment to the Constitution. But the fight goes on to complete the process. The last state was Virginia in 2020, but the deadline for ratification was 1982 — and Nebraska, Tennessee, Idaho, Kentucky and South Dakota have rescinded their original votes in favor.
A resolution to remove the deadline for ratification was defeated by the U.S. Senate in April.
To mark the 100th anniversary of Paul’s historic declaration, an ERA Centennial Convention will be conducted from 10 a.m. July 21 to 5 p.m. July 22 at the First Presbyterian Church at 23 Cayuga St.
Convention delegates met by Zoom every Wednesday from June 7 through July 5 to participate in a five-week curriculum session in preparation for the convention.
“This curriculum will help everyone be prepared to hit the ground running when we arrive in person in Seneca Falls,” organizer Kate Kelly said.
The five-week sessions were prepared and delivered by scholars and ERA advocates in collaboration with Columbia Law School’s ERA Project.
Delegates are scheduled to arrive July 20, with an optional interfaith ERA revival at the First Presbyterian Church. Speakers include the Rev. Dr. Pat Spearman, president pro tempore of the Nevada State Senate; Allyson McKinney Timm, founder and executive director of the Justice Revival and leader of the #FaithforERA campaign; Ani Zonneveld, president of Muslims for Progressive Values; Mitchel Leet, program coordinator for Room for All; Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice; Lauren Perl, Reform Jewish leader with Harvard Hillel and Kate Kelly, founder of Ordain Women and Sacred Space.
Here is what’s planned:
FRIDAY
The opening of the convention will be at 9 a.m. at the church. Attendees will establish shared values and reframe a modern approach to the ERA.
At 10 a.m., there will be the following breakout sessions:
• Direct action bootcamp: Effective Organizing for Equality
• The ERA is Queer & Why LGTBQIA+ Communities Will Benefit Most from Constitutional Equality.
• The Best Way to Protect Abortion Rights? Federal and state ERAs.
Following lunch at the church, the first plenary session will meet at 12:30 p.m. to consider a Convention Declaration and ERA advocacy and road-map drafting. At 2 p.m., more breakout sessions will be held, focusing on involvement of young people and learning from effective feminist movements around the world.
At 3:30 p.m., a convention declaration will be debated, along with an ERA road-map draft. That will be followed by breakout groups by region to revise collective documents and add revisions.
Day 1 closing remarks will be made at 4:30 p.m., followed by a group photo in front of the Presbyterian Church. From 5:30-6 p.m., there will be a march and ERA rally in Academy Square at 12 N. Park St. with the Central New York and Rochester chapters of National Organization for Women, Women’s March Seneca Falls, and Women in Leadership and Learning.
At 8 p.m., convention goers will celebrate Congresswoman Cori Bush’s birthday and the youth movement Generation Ratify’s fourth anniversary with a cake, party games, and fun events at Academy Square.
SATURDAY
Day 2 of the convention will open at 9 a.m. at the Wesleyan Chapel, 136 Fall St., which is part the Women’s Rights National Historical Park. It will begin with an intergenerational panel on the ERA hosted by Friends of the Women’s Rights National Park, Rochester NOW, Central New York NOW, Feminist Majority, Generation Ratify and Equal Rights Action. The panel will take place in the same chapel space where the 1848 convention was conducted. Panelists will discuss the past, present and future of the ERA movement.
From 10-10:30 a.m., the Convention Days Keynote Speaker will be New York Attorney General Letitia James. At 10:45 a.m., park rangers will talk about the 1848 convention and ERA history.
From 11 a.m. to noon, an intergenerational panel on the ERA will take place, moderated by Kate Kelly. Participants will be Christian Nunes, president of NOW; New York NOW President and former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; Ellie Smeal, CEO of Feminist Majority; Rosie Couture and Belan Yeshigeta, co-founders of Generation Ratify; and Ting Ting Cheng, director of Columbia Law School’s ERA Project.
There will be a group tour of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park at 11 a.m., followed by a working lunch at 1 p.m., a reconvening of the convention at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church to finalize a group draft plan, and an official vote on the convention declaration at 3 p.m. A closing ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. and end of the convention at 5. The National Women’s Hall of Fame will host an outdoor celebration with live music, food, drinks, and women’s organization vendors at its 1 Canal St. home.