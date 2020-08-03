GENEVA — With most live theater done online these days, it’s almost impossible to pull off a big musical production with a cast doing their parts remotely.
That’s why the Geneva Theatre Guild, as part of its summer online series, is doing something more manageable and addressing a timely topic in the musical revue “Equality Cabaret.”
“This is a great opportunity to highlight the struggles and fight for equality that has been happening in Geneva and the surrounding community, along with a great lineup of songs and speakers,” said Sean Britton-Milligan, who is directing the show.
“Equality Cabaret,” which airs for the first time (live) Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., has musical direction by Wenda Trowbridge and technical direction by Kate Duprey. If people can’t see it then, it will be shown later on Facebook and YouTube.
“We were originally thinking of a summer musical in nature and a full-fledged production, but that would be hard to pull off,” Britton-Milligan said. “We thought this may be more apt considering the rising tensions in Geneva, across the country and around the world. Singers and artists will present what equality means to them, in its many forms and definitions.”
The revue will feature numerous songs by people from Geneva and other local communities, including Seneca Falls and Canandaigua. There are also singers from other parts of the state, the country and even one from Argentina.
There will be interludes between songs, with speakers including New York City actor Tyrone Henderson, a Geneva native. Also speaking will be Chad Freeman, a local drag queen and activist in the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.
Pieces by local artists will be shown as part of an online auction. Britton-Milligan said with the 100th anniversary of women’s rights this year, that topic will also be addressed.
The show, which includes a big choral piece at the end, is free although donations are appreciated. People still need tickets at showtix4u.com/events/genevatheatreguild to see the live show online, and email instructions will follow.
People can get “VIP admission” for $15, which includes a bottle of wine from Pedulla’s Liquor Store in Geneva that will be delivered the day of the show. That is available only for Geneva residents.
“We believe these songs and speakers will be very impactful,” Britton-Milligan said.