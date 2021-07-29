It’s proven to be a challenging boating season on the Erie Canal and for the canal system as a whole.
First, an embankment collapsed on an Erie Canal spillway in Macedon, forcing the Canal Corporation to lower water levels in the area. Only boats with a draft of up to 5 feet could travel between locks 29 and 30, as the agency began building a dam that would allow it to raise canal waters to a level that is safe for larger vessels.
And then came record July rains that resulted in dangerously high waters and closures on many sections, including the Erie, to boat traffic.
Boaters were stuck, awaiting the Canal Corporation to reopen the waterways.
But things are finally looking up. With a few days of relatively dry weather, most of the canal system has reopened over the past week or so. But boaters still couldn’t move west through the Rochester-Finger Lakes region because a stretch between locks 29 and 30 in Macedon remained closed.
Until now. Canal Corporation spokesperson Shane Mahar said Wednesday that the agency was in the process of raising water levels that would allow a seven-foot boat draft.
With that news, the section will reopen to boat traffic at 7 a.m. today (Thursday).
“We still have additional work to complete there (at the dam),” he said. “Once that’s done in a few weeks, we’ll raise the level even more.”