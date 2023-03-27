Work at Lock 30 Specific work underway at Lock E-30 includes: • Hauled in stone to make driveways and staging areas. • Removal of upper and lower gates with a crane to facilitate repairs. • Gate repairs include steel work, new oak wood, new rubber seals, rust removal and new paint. • New cast iron pivots for each gate. • Removal of all four valves, which were trucked to the Canal Corp.’s maintenance shop in Waterford for rehabilitation. • Replacement and repairs of valve rails. • Removal of debris from lock, which will happen in the next couple of weeks. • Repairs or replacement of steel ladders on lock chamber walls. • Grout injection to some leaking construction joints and cracks by a contractor.
Volunteers are encouraged to register for the 18th Canal Clean Sweep, to be held April 21-23. A host of Clean Sweep events are planned in the region. Canal Clean Sweep is an annual cleanup event held across the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail. With more than 100 events and more than 2,500 volunteers expected along the more than 400-mile-long Canalway Trail system and the 524-mile-long canal system, Canal Clean Sweep is New York’s largest Earth Day cleanup event. The weekend provides opportunities for thousands of residents to give back to their local communities and to show pride in one of New York’s most iconic cultural and recreational resources, said the non-profit organization Parks and Trails said. The organization is partnering with New York Canal Corp. on the event. To register, click on a pin on the interactive map by visiting ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep to sign up for the event you would like to attend. Make sure to note the date and time as most events occur the weekend of April 21-23, but some clean-ups might be earlier or later. Volunteers can only register for public events through the interactive map. Those that are attending a private event should contact the host directly.
MACEDON — Lots of people see the locks of New York’s canal system from the vantage point of a boat, or from above.
On Friday, canal enthusiasts, local officials and others got a chance to view the inner workings of Lock 30 in Macedon, which is undergoing once-every-10-years maintenance to keep it safe and operable — no easy task for a canal system that is more than 100 years old.
The Macedon lock has been emptied of its water, which is why the New York Canal Corp. calls these maintenance projects “pump-outs.”
Shane Mahar, a spokesman for the Canal Corp., a division of the New York Power Authority, said each of the 57 locks in New York’s canal system — including the Erie and Cayuga-Seneca — gets this extensive treatment every 10 years.
The only way to get deep within these technological marvels is to get the water out. That’s done by blocking water from getting inside the locks with what are called coffer dams. The dams provide a strong seal, but some water still leaks in. Pumps keep the chamber dry so that maintenance crews can repair and refurbish lock components typically under water, stuff like the gates and valves.
The Lock 30 work is being done by maintenance crews from Section 6 in Lyons, which is headed by Superintendent Troy Sebastiano of Clyde. These workers maintain the Erie from Mays Point to Macedon. They are also responsible for maintenance for the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
It’s a job that gets rolling in November and generally finishes just prior to the canal system’s opening later this spring, said Patrick Acee, transportation maintenance engineer for the canal system.
“It takes all winter to do this,” he said. “It’s always a mad dash to get done before we open in May.”
Mahar said each pump-out project costs the Canal Corp. about $1 million a year, part of the $140 million spent annually on canal maintenance.
The lock visitors got a chance to see crew painting the gates and doing other repairs, while they also got a view of the drained lock chamber from the bottom, including the zebra mussel-covered tunnels that move water around during locking.
Mahar said tours such as the one in Macedon are being done across the canal system.
“It’s to educate and show what our workforce does to maintain 100-year-old infrastructure,” he said.
Besides the Erie and the Cayuga-Seneca, New York’s Canal system includes the Champlain and Oswego. In all, it spans 524 miles, linking the Hudson River with the Great Lakes, the Finger Lakes, and Lake Champlain.
This year’s navigation season is May 19 to Oct. 11.