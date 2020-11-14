ROMULUS — New York State Police investigators are working with prison officials and the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the man who walked away from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus Monday night.
Kevin Witt, 29, was taken into custody late Thursday night near Route 326 in the Cayuga County town of Aurelius, just west of Auburn. Police didn’t provide any more information on the arrest.
Witt was last seen at the Willard campus about 7 p.m. Monday during a work detail outside the secure area on the campus. The campus is part of the state prison system.
State police were notified of the escape by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which runs the campus.
Due to the situation, all students in the South Seneca and Romulus school districts went to remote learning Tuesday. Roads in the Ovid/Romulus area were blocked by police as they searched for Witt.
Police later asked for help from the public, including people who live or own property near the campus. They were asked to check seasonal camps and cabins, report any stolen boats or vehicles, as well as looking at trail cameras for any video of Witt.
Until his arrest, the state police’s only update on the situation was the possibility Witt might be in the Ithaca/Tompkins County area.