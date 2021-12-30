GENEVA — Drivers of electric vehicles in need of a fast “fill-up” might want to consider Geneva.
A new fast-charging station built by the New York Power Authority in the rear of the Seneca Street municipal parking lot is open. The station features two chargers.
Geneva is one of five cities that received Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding that was chosen for the fast-charging stations. The others were Amsterdam, Utica, Oswego and Middletown, the Power Authority said. Amsterdam was the first to open.
Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling said she’s excited to see the new charging station open.
“The stations are online and ready to go,” Gerling said. “This is our third location for charging stations. The first at the Welcome Center and second behind City Hall. As we continue our goals to be an environmentally sustainable city, we are thankful for the investment from the New York Power Authority.”
DRIve EV Downtown is a program sponsored by the Power Authority, along with the Department of State, as part of EVolve NY, an effort to increase access to vehicle-charging stations statewide as more and more people purchase electric cars.
The state said the program is helping to advance the New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals, including reducing the number of vehicles using petroleum products and cutting overall greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050.
The state said the fast chargers can be used by any make or model of electric vehicle — including Tesla cars with an adapter — and can recharge most of the battery capacity in as little as 20 minutes.