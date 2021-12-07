SENECA FALLS — Each December for the past 20 years or so, thousands of visitors come to this community for the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival.
Seneca Falls transforms itself into Bedford Falls, the fictitious place made famous in Frank Capra’s iconic 1946 movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
This year’s celebration will feature an extra day and additional events in honor of the 75th anniversary of the film’s release. Organizers also want to acknowledge and thank local residents for playing host to the thousands of visitors that come for the festival each year.
Becky Bly, president of the festival committee, said several new events have been added to the schedule this year with the Seneca Falls community in mind.
“This Wednesday and Thursday events are designed specifically for the hometown crowd,” Bly said. “So often I learn that some Seneca Falls residents hide out at home while the festival takes place as visitors come and fill up the parking lots, restaurants and shops of our little town. We want to make sure we give back, to show our appreciation to town residents for the burden they take on each year.”
From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, part of State Street will be closed for a winter block party featuring a disc jockey, dancing in the street, food, community organizations, and a ribbon-cutting with the people that make the festival happen. A 1,200-pound ice sculpture will be unveiled — it was commissioned by the festival committee — to mark the 75th anniversary of the movie.
On Thursday, lower Fall Street will be closed from 5-8 p.m. for It’s a Wonderful Night for Kids. This family-friendly street party will feature music performances, crafts and games, concessions provided by youth organizations, multi-media story telling, and Santa at the North Pole.
The Friday night fireworks show on the canal, also a new event, is geared for town residents and visitors alike, Bly said.
Another event for all to enjoy is Friday night’s community bonfire from 6-8:30 p.m. in People’s Park. That will feature music provided by the Calvary Chapel Worship Band, Harry’s food concession, the announcement of the It’s a Wonderful Life holiday lights contest winners, and the arrival of Santa Claus by fire truck.
Additional events during this year’s Festival include:
• The Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band and parade.
• Wonderful Life characters on the streets.
• Radio performances of “Merry Christmas, George Bailey.”
• A cabaret show “I’ll be Seeing You.”
• Mrs. Martini’s pasta dinner and movie trivia.
• Bert and Ernie’s famous chicken barbecue.
• Free horse and wagon rides.
• The Bedford Falls Express train rides.
• Uncle Billy’s Wonderful Scavenger Hunt.
• The It’s a Wonderful Life 5k run.
• Presentations by surviving cast members and others associated with the movie.
• Screenings of the movie and exhibits related to the film.
For the full festival schedule, go to therealbedfordfalls.com.