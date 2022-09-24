CANANDAIGUA — What will happen if a Republican and a Democrat are put in a room together and told to talk politics?
Not too long ago, such a scene would have been called a debate, or maybe even a conversation. In today’s deeply divided, violence-tinged political climate, it could be seen as courting danger.
To Bob Shrum and Mike Murphy, veteran political strategists, it is precisely what is needed to heal the political rift in America.
Shrum and Murphy will share the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center stage on at 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) for the first event in the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum’s 11th season. Evan Dawson, the host of WXXI’s “Connections,” will guide “A Donkey and An Elephant Walk Into An Election … ”
Shrum is a former political consultant and speechwriter who served as a senior advisor on numerous campaigns, including Kerry-Edwards in 2004 and Gore-Lieberman in 2000. Until he retired in 2009, he was “the most sought-after consultant in the Democratic Party,” according to The Atlantic.
Murphy has advised some of the biggest names in the Republican Party, including John McCain, Mitt Romney, Christie Whitman, and Jeb Bush. In 2012, he was named one of “Ten Republicans to follow on Twitter” by National Journal, despite describing himself at the time as a “semi-defrocked senior GOP Political Consultant.”
In 2018, Shrum and Murphy, longtime friends in spite of their opposing political affiliations, joined forces to establish the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California. Shrum is the director, Murphy the co-director, and together they work toward fulfilling the Center’s mission to “advance civil dialogue that transcends partisan divisions and explores solutions to our most pressing national and global challenges.”
Since 2011, The George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum has engaged people in thoughtful, stimulating, and informative discourse on intellectual and cultural topics of regional, national, and world interest. The Ewing Forum has provided presentations by emerging voices and leading figures, aiming to inspire dialogue within the community.
The 11th season of the Ewing Forum series continues with:
Oct. 30, 4 p.m. — “How to Live in a World of Catastrophes: A Guide to Dealing with Disasters.” Juliette Kayyem, a national leader in U.S. homeland security efforts, will share her government, academic, journalism, and private sector experience to illuminate a path through our shared and unstable future. This talk will be moderated by Canandaigua native Michael Winship, Emmy Award-winning writer and political commentator.
Feb. 5, 2023, 4 p.m. — “The Prosperity Tax: An Idea for the 21st Century.” Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, bestselling author, and tax system expert David Cay Johnston returns to the Ewing Forum stage to talk about today’s tax system and how it should be reformed. He will explain his proposed “prosperity tax” as an innovative alternative to our current system. Evan Dawson will return to moderate the conversation.
April 23, 2023, 4 p.m. — “China Rising: A New Multipolar World Order.” Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow and director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution — he specializes in U.S. defense strategy, the use of military force, and American national security policy — will talk about the implications of China’s rise to global prominence for our national security today and tomorrow. Winship will moderate the discussion.
Tickets are available for each event ($25) or for a package of all four ($80). To purchase tickets, visit gmeforum.org or call the FHPAC box office at (585) 412-6043.
For more information about the speakers, venue, or covid policies, visit gmeforum.org or call the Ewing Forum at (585) 313-8443.
The Ewing Forum is made possible by the support of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, WXXI, Wegmans, and by the support of the Friends of the Forum.