HOPEWELL — As the 2016 presidential campaign season reached its peak, award-winning journalist and commentator Bill Moyers and political columnist Michael Winship spoke before a sold-out crowd in the Student Center Auditorium at Finger Lakes Community College.
The October 2016 event, which was part of the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum, was focused largely on the surge in Donald Trump’s popularity.
Three years later, Moyers and Winship will return to open the 2019-20 George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum speaker series. Evan Dawson, host of WXXI’s “Connections” talk show, will moderate the Sept. 22 event.
All Ewing Forum events begin at 4 p.m. in the Student Center Auditorium at the FLCC main campus.
While the conversation undoubtedly will touch on the presidency and upcoming election, Moyers and Winship plan to broaden their scope. The event is titled “The State of our Union and its Peoples.”
Moyers was a founding organizer of the Peace Corps, special assistant to President Lyndon Johnson, and White House press secretary before he launched a decades-long career as a journalist and political commentator. The producer of public affairs series such as “NOW with Bill Moyers,” “Bill Moyers Journal” and “Moyers & Company” has won 37 Emmy awards, six Alfred I. Dupont-Columbia University Awards, nine Peabodys and three George Polk Awards.
Winship, a Canandaigua native, is the Schumann Senior Writing Fellow at the progressive news website Common Dreams, where he writes and edits political analysis and commentary. He was previously senior writer of Moyers & Company and BillMoyers.com. He has created programming for stations that include PBS, CBS, the Discovery and Learning channels, A&E, Turner Broadcasting, and the Disney Channel.
Winship joined longtime friend Moyers at “Bill Moyers Journal” on PBS until Moyers’ retirement in 2015. They share an Emmy and three Writers Guild Awards for writing excellence.
Launched in 2011, the Ewing Forum series is named for the late George M. Ewing Sr., longtime editor and publisher of the Daily Messenger, which later became Messenger Post Media. The forum is funded in part with an endowment from the Ewing family as well as support from Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Wegmans and FLCC.
The speakers will be joined by moderators who pose questions in the style of a TV talk show. Audience members will have a chance to submit questions.
Season tickets are $80 for general admission for all four events. Single-event tickets are $25 each or free at the door with a current student ID.
Tickets can be ordered by phone at (585) 398-0239 or purchased online at gmeforum.org. Forum organizers always welcome sponsors.
Donors receive tickets, admission to receptions and other benefits. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Paul Bringewatt at (585) 396-0759.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.