BUFFALO — A former Boy Scout employee in Ovid will be spending more than six years in prison on a child pornography conviction.
Russell Ruth, 34, of Lyons, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, including prepubescent images.
The sentence was announced by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Marangola, who handled the case, said Ruth uploaded five files containing child pornography to a Yahoo! server in 2018. Yahoo! intercepted the files and reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The center contacted law enforcement officers, who traced the files to an email address used by Ruth. Investigators determined the images were uploaded by Ruth and executed a search warrant at his home last June.
During the search, investigators seized electronic devices containing more than 10,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography, including images of prepubescent children and images involving violence.
Ruth was employed by the Boy Scouts of America at Camp Babcock-Hovey in Ovid. Officials from the Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts said Ruth was fired immediately, and there is no evidence of any improper acts by Ruth at the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.