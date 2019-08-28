KEUKA PARK — A former security officer at Keuka College was arrested Monday night, accused of subjecting a woman to unwanted sexual contact.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Stephen M. Hilyer, 60, of Seneca Falls, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.
Spike said Hilyer was arrested just before 10 p.m. at Keuka Commons, a building on the college campus. Spike said the woman is not a college student.
Hilyer was employed at the time by NMS Security Services, a private security company that operates at the college. Spike said NMS employees are state-certified security officers, and the company has fully cooperated with the sheriff’s office in investigation.
Spike said NMS Security fired Hilyer after his arrest.
Hilyer was taken to the Yates County Jail Monday night and arraigned there Tuesday morning before Potter Judge Deborah Huff-Tober. She remanded Hilyer to the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
Hilyer is scheduled to appear in Jerusalem Town Court Sept. 9. Since a felony charge is involved, Hilyer’s case eventually will be handled in Yates County Court.