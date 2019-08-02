LYONS — The former Texas police officer convicted of killing two Sodus residents has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"Mr. Dean, you are certainly a classic psychopath," Wayne County Judge Daniel Barrett told Tim Dean Friday in county court. "I really don't know what goes on in your head."
Dean was sentenced for the October 2018 shooting deaths of Josh Niles and Amber Washburn at their Carlton Street home. Dean was convicted of plotting with his wife, Charlene Childers, to kill Niles. Childers had two children with Niles during a previous relationship and had lost a custody dispute with Niles.
