CANANDAIGUA — City police have arrested a former daycare center employee on a child pornography charge.
Jeramy G. Rivera, 21, of Brighton, Monroe County, was charged Friday with a felony count of possessing images of sexual performance by a child.
Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said a cell phone was found Feb. 6 at a daycare facility in the city. The phone had no information that identified the owner, but had numerous images of sexual content involving children believed to have been downloaded from the internet.
Following what Hedworth called an extensive investigation, police determined the phone belonged to Rivera, who was an employee of the facility.
The charge against Rivera does not qualify for bail under the state’s bail reform measures, so he was released with an appearance ticket for Canandaigua City Court on June 1.
“This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending,” said Hedworth, adding that his department is working with the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office, Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes and the daycare facility to address concerns of parents who had children enrolled there while Rivera was employed.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Canandaigua PD Sgt. Nate Lawrence at (585) 337-2106 or by email at nate@canandaiguanewyork.gov.