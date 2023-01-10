ROMULUS — Three former inmates at Five Points Correctional Facility face felony assault charges for an incident last year that was called a “riot” by the union representing corrections officers at the maximum security prison.
In a news release Monday, state police announced the arrests following an investigation also involving the Seneca County district attorney’s office. The following people were charged with second-degree assault after they were indicted by a county Grand Jury:
• Darrin E. Jones, 23, of Penfield.
• Ernastiaze R. Moore, 22, of Rochester.
• Jayvon Mulzac, 40, of Marcy, Oneida County.
Police said the charges stem from a Jan. 31, 2022, incident in the mess hall at Five Points. Jones, Moore, and Mulzac are accused of starting a fight with corrections officers.
The union representing corrections officers said there were 46 inmates in the mess hall at the time. During the height of the incident, union officials said at least eight inmates attacked seven officers. One officer was punched in the head, knocked unconscious and treated for a concussion at an area hospital. The union said several other officers suffered less serious injuries.
Corrections officers eventually used pepper spray to subdue the inmates.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision downplayed the union’s claim of a riot.