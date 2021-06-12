CANANDAIGUA — A former Geneva police officer who strangled his ex-girlfriend is on interim probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge Wednesday in Ontario County Court.
Wayne County First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan, special prosecutor in the case, said Ryan Ambrose pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation. The charge is a class D felony.
Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle placed Ambrose on interim probation for a year. If Ambrose stays out of trouble during that time, he will be sentenced next June to a punishment that could include a longer term of probation.
Ambrose, 23, was arrested by Canandaigua police last December following an investigation of an October incident. He admitted strangling his then-girlfriend at her home in the city.
Canandaigua police learned of the incident about a month later. Ambrose, who was a probationary Geneva PD officer at the time, was fired a short time later by GPD Chief Mike Passalacqua.
Finger Lakes Times reporter Steve Buchiere contributed to this story.