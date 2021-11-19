Montesanto
Former Geneva police officer Jack Montesanto walks out of the Public Safety Building Friday afternoon after he was sentenced to 15 days in jail for his misdemeanor conviction of criminal obstruction of breathing. The judge ordered Montesanto to report to the county jail by Monday to begin serving the sentence.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

GENEVA — A former city police officer who choked a woman in a holding cell more than two years ago will be spending about two weeks behind bars.

Jack Montesanto was sentenced Friday in City Court to 15 days in the Ontario County Jail following his conviction on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing. He will be on probation for three years after getting out of jail.

Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry, who presided over Montesanto's trial in September, gave Montesanto until Monday to turn himself in and begin serving the jail term.

