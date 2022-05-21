GENEVA — After one delay, the trial of the former Geneva Middle School principal accused of having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student begins Tuesday.
Jury selection in the trial of John DeFazio Jr. is scheduled for that morning in Geneva City Court, with testimony likely to start in the afternoon.
The trial originally was slated for late March, but delayed due to a scheduling conflict with DeFazio’s attorney, Joe Damelio.
DeFazio faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 5 at the school. He was charged by city police several weeks later, although police and the Ontario County district attorney’s office have declined to detail the allegations.
The city school district placed DeFazio on leave after his arrest. The school board approved DeFazio’s resignation and separation agreement in December.
Matt Heath, formerly the school’s assistant principal, is now Middle School principal.
Assistant District Attorney Meghan Maslyn is prosecuting the case. She said trial testimony could take two days.
City Court Judge Bill Hart is presiding.
Damelio has said his client is the victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies.
DeFazio took over as principal last July after being hired by the school board in May. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years.