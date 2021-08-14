WATERLOO — A former Seneca County Correctional Facility inmate has been sentenced to a short prison term for assaulting a corrections officer and damaging a sheriff’s office transport van.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Elliot Flores, 29, was sentenced Friday by Judge Daniel Doyle to 2-4 years in prison on felony charges of assault and criminal mischief.
The charges stem from incidents in 2019, when Flores was incarcerated at the jail. He ambushed a corrections officer during one incident, resulting in the officer being treated at a hospital. He damaged the van in the other incident.
Doyle ordered Flores to pay restitution of about $2,000.