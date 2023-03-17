MARION — A former court clerk in this Wayne County town faces three felony charges for allegedly stealing nearly $60,000 in court fines, fees, and surcharges.
Eileen Steurrys, 67, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of grand larceny, tampering with public records, and corrupting the government. She also was charged with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
Steurrys’ arrest was announced in a joint news release from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, and state police.
“The defendant went to great lengths in her attempt to cover up her alleged theft of public funds,” DiNapoli said in the release. “Now, because of my office’s investigation and our partnership with state and local law enforcement, she faces the consequences of her actions.”
DiNapoli said the alleged crimes were uncovered during an audit of the town’s court fund, which found court fees weren’t always deposited. An investigation determined that Steurrys, from 2016-21, allegedly stole more than $59,000, then altered court records and created phony receipts in an effort to conceal the alleged thefts. DiNapoli said Steurrys altered and deleted court records when she learned of the impending audit before abruptly resigning as a part-time court clerk.
DiNapoli added that Steurrys admitted to the theft when questioned by his investigators.
“This is a clear example of agencies from state and local government working together to serve and protect the public,” Calarco said in the release.
Steurrys was arraigned in county court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court March 22.
“The arrest of this individual sends a strong message that we will not tolerate dishonest actions by those who use their position at the expense of the public,” Acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said.