LYONS — A former court clerk in Marion has admitted stealing more than $50,000 from town court over a five-year period.
Eileen Steurrys pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wayne County Court to felony charges of grand larceny, tampering with public records, and corrupting the government, along with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
The plea was announced in a press release from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, and state police.
“Ms. Steurrys went to great lengths to try and cover up her theft of public funds. She now faces the consequences of her actions because of my office’s investigation and our partnership with District Attorney Calarco and the state police,” DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli said the crimes were uncovered during his office’s audit of the town’s court fund, which found fees weren’t always deposited. An investigation determined that Steurrys, from 2016-21, stole more than $50,000 then altered court records and created phony receipts in an effort to conceal the thefts.
DiNapoli said Steurrys, who was arrested in March, altered and deleted court records when she learned of the impending audit before abruptly resigning as a part-time court clerk.
“The auditors from the state comptroller did an exceptional and thorough investigation, which made my job of obtaining a conviction that much easier,” said Wayne County Assistant DA John Ferlicca, who prosecuted the case.
Steurrys is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18 by county Judge Rick Healy.
“This guilty plea today once again demonstrates the hard work of law enforcement partners focused on the same goal — holding those who break our laws accountable,” said Steven Nigrelli, acting superintendent of the state police. “Ms. Steurrys manipulated a position she was entrusted in and used it to her own advantage.”