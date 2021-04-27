ROCHESTER — A former athletic trainer in the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district will be spending more than a decade behind bars.
Austin Pratt, 32, of Conesus, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of enticement of a minor.
The sentence was announced in a press release issued by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
The case began in January 2019, when the parents of a teenage girl told state police they found numerous text messages from Pratt on their daughter’s phone; Pratt was the athletic trainer in the Geneseo school district. Text messages regarding an injury the girl suffered led to nude photos being exchanged between the two on social media.
The girl said Pratt began texting her in November 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Pratt and the girl had sex Jan. 7, 2019, at the girl’s home.
Police said at the time of the incident, Pratt was working in the Geneseo school district through a contract with UR Medicine Thompson Health. He also was working for the Phelps-Clifton Springs and Bloomfield school districts through similar contracts with Thompson.
Thompson fired Pratt immediately after his arrest in January 2019.
Midlakes and Bloomfield school officials have said there were no instances of criminal behavior involving Pratt and their students.