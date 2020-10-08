ROCHESTER — A former athletic trainer in the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district is looking at a possible life sentence in prison after confessing to a felony charge in federal court.
Austin Pratt, 32, of Conesus, pleaded guilty Wednesday to enticement of a minor. The charge has a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.
Pratt’s plea was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Federal officials said the case began in January 2019, when the parents of a teenage girl told state police they found numerous text messages on their daughter’s phone from Pratt, her school athletic trainer at Geneseo. Simple texts regarding an injury the girl suffered led to nude photos being exchanged between the two on social media.
Questioned by state police, the girl said Pratt began texting her in November 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Pratt and the girl had sex on Jan. 7 at the girl’s home.
Police said at the time of the incident, Pratt was working in the Geneseo school district through a contract with UR Medicine Thompson Health. He was also working for the Phelps-Clifton Springs and Bloomfield school districts through similar contracts with Thompson.
Thompson fired Pratt immediately after his arrest in January 2019. Midlakes and Bloomfield school officials said there were no instances of improper behavior with their students.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11.