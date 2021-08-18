ROCHESTER — A former Newark High School employee and local photographer who secretly videotaped minors for several years has been sentenced to five decades behind bars.
Matthew Holland, 29, was sentenced Tuesday by federal court Judge Charles Siragusa to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.
The sentence was announced in a news release from James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who prosecuted the case, said between 2016 and 2020 Holland engaged in a series of child exploitation and child pornography crimes. That included coercing minors, both known and unknown to him, to produce child pornography via social media.
Holland was a teaching assistant in the Newark school district and an employee of the Canandaigua YMCA at the time.
Rossi said Holland surreptitiously recorded minors in states of undress in their homes, secretly recorded minors at the YMCA, and surreptitiously recorded minors and others in states of undress at his Newark photography studio, “Illumination Images.”
Holland also downloaded and possessed hundreds of images and videos of child pornography via the internet.
He also posed as a 14-16 year-old male and used the Snapchat account “Tjohnson755” and the Instagram account “TimJ755” to engage minors in sexually explicit conversations.
According to federal officials, Holland would begin in neutral conversation then send pictures of an attractive teen boy. He then moved the conversation to sexual topics and demanded the minors produce and send him nude or semi-nude photographs including their faces.
Rossi said Holland often played on his victims’ insecurities, paying them compliments and promising he would delete their photos and not share them. In some cases, once he obtained nude or semi-nude photographs Holland would ask for more sexually explicit photos involving sex acts.
If a minor declined, Holland threatened to put their previous images on the internet.
Since Holland knew many of the minors through his job in the Newark school district, he sometimes made specific threats involving the minors’ addresses, relatives, and schools, causing the minors — most of whom were 13 to 16 years old — to suffer extreme anxiety and fear.
Holland’s conduct was first discovered when a minor victim in Virginia reported to police that he had coerced her into sending him sexually explicit photographs and videos. An investigation by Virginia police led to the discovery of dozens of New York victims, with Newark police, the Wayne County sheriff’s office and Canandaigua police working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In addition to coercing minors to produce child pornography via social media and the internet, Holland also engaged in the following conduct:
• Between October 2019 and February 2020, while employed as a teacher/assistant at the before-and-after school childcare program at the Canandaigua YMCA, Holland was responsible for supervising children 3 to 12 years old. On at least one occasion, he entered the family locker room and photographed approximately five female children in his care as they were changing out of their swimsuits after swimming in the YMCA pool.
• Between February 2019 and February 2020, Holland surreptitiously recorded a 10-11 year-old girl in various stages of undress in the bathroom of her Newark home.
• In April 2016, Holland surreptitiously recorded a 10-year-old female in various stages of undress in the bathroom of her Marion home.
• Prior to his arrest in May 2020, Holland also was owner of the photography business in Newark. At that studio, he surreptitiously recorded minors in various stages of undress by placing a hidden recording device inside of the studio changing room.