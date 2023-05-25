CANANDAIGUA — The former owner of a Phelps eatery is heading to prison following his conviction on rape, sexual abuse, and assault charges.
On Wednesday, Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle sentenced Thomas Mitchell to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of parole.
Mitchell was convicted by a jury earlier this year on felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, and third-degree rape. The sexual abuse and assault charges are class D felonies punishable by up to seven years behind bars, while the rape charge is a class E felony with a four-year maximum sentence. He also was convicted on misdemeanor charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mitchell, 52, was acquitted of the more serious charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Those are class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Mitchell was arrested in 2021 following a sheriff’s office investigation of several months. He was accused of raping a woman in 2017. District Attorney Jim Ritts said Mitchell threw the victim to the ground, resulting in a serious knee injury; punched the victim in the head, resulting in a scar; and beat the woman while she held her son, resulting in bruises to the child’s eye.
Ritts added that Mitchell was convicted of two counts of second-degree harassment, a criminal violation, for kneeing the victim in the thigh — resulting in a large bruise — and spitting in the victim’s face.
Ritts said Mitchell had been engaged in domestic violence for more than three decades. He was convicted in 1996 on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and attempted assault in an incident involving a girlfriend, and in 2010 was convicted on a felony coercion charge and misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment and stalking.
Ritts referred to Mitchell as an “intimate terrorist.” He added that the survivor in this case, in her statement to the court, indicated this was justice not just for what Mitchell had done to her but for what he had done to many of his intimate partners.
“Despite an opportunity to change his life following his prior conviction in 2010, this defendant doubled down on his exercise of power and control while abusing this young woman,” Ritts wrote in an email to the Times. “When it appears you cannot rehabilitate someone the only option is to separate him from society, which the court has now done for a decade.”