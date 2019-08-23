ROMULUS — The former Seneca County Jail corrections officer who faces a felony drug charge in Ontario County now faces charges in Seneca County.
Adam T. Bowen, 25, formerly of Geneva, was charged Friday by Seneca County Sheriff's Office investigators with official misconduct and second-degree attempted promoting prison contraband. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Seneca County Undersheriff John Cleere said Bowen, while he was a corrections officer at the county jail, tried to cultivate a romantic relationship with a jail inmate and smuggle contraband into the facility.
