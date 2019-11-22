WATERLOO — John Sheppard entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of official misconduct Wednesday night in village court.
James Doyle, the attorney representing the former Seneca County manager, entered the plea on behalf of his client. Justice Conrad Struzik was presiding.
Sheppard remains free on his own recognizance.
Doyle asked for an adjournment, a request Struzik denied and Seneca County Assistant District Attorney Brooke Moore opposed.
Sheppard originally was scheduled to appear for arraignment Nov. 6, but he did not appear. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued but later rescinded. Doyle claimed he was not informed of the court date.
Pretrial motions will be argued before Struzik at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 15.
Sheppard was charged Oct. 15 by a Seneca County Grand Jury for disciplinary actions he took against Seneca County Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. He and former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds were the subject of an investigation by the sheriff’s office in the fall of 2018. That report was presented to a grand jury in January 2019.
Deeds accompanied Sheppard to court Wednesday.
Deeds was indicted Oct. 15 on seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, one count of defrauding the government, and one count of official misconduct. The former three charges are class E felonies, while the latter is a class A misdemeanor. The charges against Deeds relate to allegations of her falsifying time cards in 2017-18.
Pretrial arguments in her case are scheduled for Dec. 10 in Seneca County Court before state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle. James Doyle, who is not related to Daniel Doyle, is representing Deeds as well.
Deeds is free on her own recognizance.
Sheppard, who was county manager from Nov. 9, 2015, to Sept. 4, 2018, recommended Deeds be hired as the county’s first full-time finance director. Sheppard and Deeds resigned in the summer of 2018.