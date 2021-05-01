TYRE — A former Tyre resident accused of getting money for items sold online, but not delivering the goods, has been arrested.
Carol A. Ziglar, 25, of Cortland, was charged Thursday by the Seneca County sheriff’s office with a felony count of scheme to defraud and seven counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said Ziglar placed advertisements to sell property on Facebook Marketplace, but did not deliver the items after people sent money electronically. The alleged crimes took place between last December and February, when Ziglar lived in Tyre.
Thompson said Ziglar stole money from seven people, with the theft totaling more than $1,000. Ziglar was arrested by Cortland police, turned over to Seneca County deputies and taken to the county correctional facility for arraignment.
Thompson said the case remains active, and sheriff’s investigators believe there could be more alleged victims. Anyone with information can contact Thompson at (315) 220-3449.