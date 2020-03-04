CANANDAIGUA — Mercy Flight Central has drawn criticism for sending whopping bills — some as high as $40,000 — to patients transported by the air ambulance service to the region’s hospitals.
Officials of the non-profit agency have said the reason for the high patient bills was that its service was considered out-of-network for health insurers, including Excellus. Because of this, patients were responsible for a far larger portion of the bill.
That’s going to change.
Mercy Flight Central announced on its Facebook page Monday that it has entered into a participating-provider agreement with Excellus to provide in-network rates for critical care air medical services. It said the agreement became effective March 1 and establishes Mercy Flight Central within the Excellus network, which extends the network arrangement to Univera Healthcare, Lifetime Benefit Solutions and participating plans within the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
“We have been in negotiations with Excellus since early 2019 and are excited that this change will eliminate out-of-pocket costs to the patient, other than applicable co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles,” said Jeff Bartkoski, president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central. “This is a significant step forward to ensure our patients not only receive our services at a networked rate but will put them at ease to focus on their recovery.”
Mercy Flight Central said it will continue to negotiate for in-network agreements with other insurers and “will continue to provide support and resources to their patients to help them navigate the claims and appeals process.”
The company’s billing practices have been highly criticized, given another air ambulance service, LifeNet, a national company, is regarded by Excellus as an in-network provider, meaning patients are only responsible for whatever co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles come with their health insurance.