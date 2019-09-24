GENEVA — Roughly eight hours after several Finger Lakes Railway cars derailed on a busy city street, those cars were towed away and the street was opened to vehicular traffic.
The back end of a 30-car train derailed about 9:30 a.m. near the Exchange Street crossing. While several cars were visibly off the tracks, none tipped over and Mike Smith — president of Finger Lakes Railway — called it a minor derailment.
The last of those cars was rerailed using a crane late Tuesday afternoon, and the cars were towed away. The crossing was reopened to traffic just before 6 p.m.