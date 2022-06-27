LYONS — The two candidates squaring off in a Republican primary for Wayne County judge agree that experience is a factor in the election.
Where they differ, however, is on what kind of experience is better to succeed Judge John Nesbitt, who will reach the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for a county judge this year.
Michele Villani points to her time as principal court attorney for two county judges, the late Stephen Sirkin and now Nesbitt.
“I have 15 years of daily experience working in all four courts — county (criminal) court; family court, which is the busiest; surrogate court; and state Supreme Court (civil),” Villani said. “I am uniquely able to step right in with Judge Nesbitt’s caseload when he retires. It’s a transition I can make smoothly. I’ve been working hand-in-hand with two very different — but very respected — judges over the course of 15 years.”
Art Williams believes his 25-plus years as a town of Arcadia judge — and his decades of experience as an attorney in the court system — make him the better choice.
“I believe I am the better candidate, as I am the only candidate that is an experienced judge,” he said. “As a county court judge, on-the-job training is not the best way to go. My opponent has never been a judge. I have spent 40 years as a local attorney and 26 as a judge. I’ve handled jury trials, bench trials. I best know how to manage a courtroom.”
Depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s primary, Villani, who has the backing of the county Republican Committee, and Williams could be facing off again in November. Williams is assured of being on the ballot in November; he will appear on the Conservative line. There is no Democratic candidate.
If she wins the primary and prevails in November, Villani would be the first female judge in county history. While she doesn’t want to make that a cornerstone of her campaign, she recognizes the potential significance.
“I don’t want to make this just about me,” she said. “If it’s not me, I hope another woman has this opportunity soon.”
That opportunity, for any potential candidate, will be soon. Villani and Williams acknowledged that county Judge Daniel Barrett will hit the mandatory retirement age next year and Judge Rick Healy will reach it in 2025.
Villani added that Williams, at 66, would only be able to serve several years if elected.
“I do think it’s important to recognize it’s a 10-year term and I am 55. I can serve the whole term, and I think that continuity is important,” she said. “We will have turnover in the courts when Judge Barrett and Judge Healy have to retire. In the end, I think my 15 years of daily experience in the Hall of Justice is important.”
“I love what I do and the daily work I do here. I am very familiar with these courts, the cases and the court personnel,” Villani added. “I appreciate the Wayne County GOP supporting me. If elected Wayne County Court judge, I will work diligently to honor the law and serve the people of Wayne County. Not to take anything away from the justice (town) courts, but it’s different here in county court.”
While admitting he will be able to serve only a few years if elected, Williams believes his long and diverse experience as a judge and attorney outshines Villani. That includes a Newark-based law firm he established with Nesbitt decades ago before Nesbitt became a judge, a long stint in the county public defender’s office, and as an attorney for numerous municipalities in the county.
“I think the experience I bring to the table outweighs the number of years I can serve,” he said. “We will be losing three county judges soon ... and we have a lack of Wayne County attorneys who are qualified to become a judge. They are few and far between, but I am one of them. We need a judge who can protect our families, our properties and our rights, and I am the best qualified.”
“Experience and judicial temperament are key qualifications, and I have been involved in every aspect of the court system,” Williams added. “Working for courts and practicing law in the courts are two very distinctly, different abilities. I have done both. Those that come before me as a county court judge can expect the same fair and impartial demeanor.”