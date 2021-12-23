WILLARD — A Monday-morning explosion at a building on the Willard Drug Treatment Campus blew out windows and caused structural damage but resulted in no injuries, the Seneca County sheriff’s office said.
According to the Ovid Fire Department, first responders were dispatched at 7:22 a.m. to what they described as the old Willard Psychiatric Center administration building.
Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim O’Neill said there was a “catastrophic failure” of the building’s steam boiler heating system. He said the blast blew out 10 exterior windows and shook the building so hard that it moved the floors on each level.
“When the explosion occurred, there were two people in the building,” O’Neill said. “There was a significant amount of interior damage.”
In photos on social media, debris can be seen on the lawn around the site of the blast. Residents said on social media that they heard the explosion.
It’s unclear what the building’s use was. The state Department of Corrections did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
The agency announced that the Willard Drug Treatment Campus is one of six state prisons closing by March 10 because of a declining number of inmates.