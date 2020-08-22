CANANDAIGUA — F.F. Thompson Hospital has achieved the highest possible rating with regard to two health conditions in U.S. News & World Report’s latest ratings.
For the second year in a row, the UR Medicine-affiliated hospital is a “High Performing Hospital” for both heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, more commonly known as COPD.
According to its website, U.S. News & World Report evaluates data from nearly 5,000 medical centers nationwide. Survival rates, patient experience, specialized staff, and advanced technologies are among the factors weighed. Hospitals receive one of three ratings — high performing, average or below average — unless they treat an insufficient number of patients to be rated.
“To me, these designations demonstrate how patient-centered our associates are, and they also show our dedication to delivering excellence and being a high-reliability organization,” Thompson Health Director of Quality and Safety Wendy Blakemore said.
Thompson holds advanced COPD certifications at four of its primary care locations, as well as a standard certification at its hospital. These certifications are from The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body.
For more information about high-performing hospitals, visit https://health.usnews.com/.