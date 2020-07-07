An incident involving vandalism to Geneva’s 9/11 and World War II memorials is apparently connected to Facebook memes getting widespread shares.
There’s just one problem: The posts are untrue.
Those on Facebook may have seen posts claiming that during late June 2020, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City was vandalized during Black Lives Matter protests following the May killing of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.
One of the posts reads, “Gloves Are Off...The 9/11 Memorial in NYC was just defaced with graffiti. Still supporting this now?”
Snopes, which investigates questionable media claims, including many passed around Facebook, said it contacted the 911 Memorial and Museum in New York City to see if there was vandalism to the memorial during recent Black Lives Matters protests. A spokesperson said there was none.
Snopes did note that there was vandalism done to the memorials in Geneva in 2019.
Snopes notes that readers also sent in screenshots of other posts related to the incident “that had nothing to do with protests.”
Those posts are related to Laura M. DiCampli of Yates County, accused of spraying graffiti on the 9/11 and World War II memorials in Geneva in September 2019.
“We’ve concluded that the two above posts are hoaxes,” Snopes said.
DiCampli is accused of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Monday that the case has not been adjudicated.
“The matter is still pending, in no small part due to her mental health issues,” he said.