GENEVA — Ted and Rosalie Fafinski, longtime stalwarts of the Republican Party in Ontario County, will be honored as the county Republicans of the Year at the Constitution Day dinner Friday at Club 86.
Ted Fafinski served on the county Board of Supervisors from 1998 until 2015. He was board chairman from 2006-12.
Rosalie Fafinski has been active on the county committee and still serves as committee historian. She was appointed to that position in 1993 by then Chairman Craig Doran, and has been reappointed by every chairperson to date. She has researched the history of the Republican Party in the county, from its 1797 roots to the present time.
“We are so proud to honor Ted and Rosalie’s service to our party and committee,” Chairwoman Trisha Turner said. “They exemplify good citizens and have been a constant source of inspiration and help to our committee and our government.”
The Fafinskis, who live in Farmington, have been active in all aspects of political life, whether it be as elected officials, committee work, or political campaigns.
Rosalie has focused on the county committee’s history and public relations in her committee work. She was awarded the Spirit of Lincoln Award for demonstrating outstanding Republican vision and leadership.
In her town, she has represented Farmington Election District 6 from 1992 to the present, and served as the Farmington Republican committee chair for several terms. She is a past member of the executive committee of the county committee.
Ted’s long military career in the U.S. Air Force — he served from 1958-80, earning many decorations — was followed by employment in the human resources field of the financial services industry. He first sought town office in 1989, when he was elected to serve an unexpired two-year term on the Farmington Town Board, and later became town supervisor.
While serving in the “military community,” Ted and Rosalie were active in the religious education programs in the Philippines and at Hancock Field air base, near Syracuse. They are members of St. Mary’s Parish in Canandaigua and the Farmington Historical Society.
Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia will be the keynote speaker at the third annual Constitution Day dinner. Tickets for the event must be pre-purchased and are available until the event is sold out.
A special VIP reception with Bellavia will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets for the reception are $99, a price that includes dinner.
The dinner will start with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person or $375 for tables of eight and can be purchased at ontariocountyrepublicancommittee.com.
Additional sponsorships are available by contacting Turner at (585) 261-0737 or taturner2@yahoo.com.
Also part of Friday’s event lineup: newly elected state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy of Amherst; Congressmen Tom Reed of Corning and Chris Collins of Clarence; state Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb of Canandaigua; and state Sens. Pam Helming of Canandaigua and Rich Funke of Fairport.