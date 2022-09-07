CANANDAIGUA — Twenty-one years ago Sunday, hundreds of firefighters and emergency medical personnel climbed hundreds of stairs in the burning Twin Towers, trying to rescue people trapped when terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into the World Trade Center buildings.
Roughly 3,000 people died that day, including more than 400 first responders.
From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, (Sept. 11) people can honor that sacrifice by making a donation and climbing the two dozen or so stairs in the bleachers at Canandaigua Academy’s Braves Field.
The second annual 9/11 community fundraiser benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and local EMS services.
“Anyone interested is being asked to make a cash donation at the site in any amount and, if they choose, climb the stairs of football stadium bleachers as a symbolic memorial to those hundreds of brave men and women firefighters and first responders who rushed into the World Trade Center towers and climbed the stairs to help victims trapped inside,” event organizer Jean Ferris said.
Last year, one volunteer firefighter showed up in full gear and climbed 100 flights of stairs carrying an American flag. The 2021 event raised $3,400 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. This year, proceeds will be split evenly between the Foundation and local EMS services.
Ferris noted many current schoolchildren have little to no memory of 9/11. Many school organizations and sports teams are expected to participate.
“As we know, many of them never returned to their families,” Ferris said. “The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is an organization committed to providing ongoing support to those families.”
Last year, the Canandaigua Fire Department, the Canandaigua Police Department, the Canandaigua Emergency Squad brought personnel, along with fire and emergency vehicles. Mercy Flight Central is planning a fly-over Sunday.
There will be music, JuJu’s BBQ food truck, specialty doughnut concessions, and free parking at the lot off North Road adjacent to the athletic field.
No preregistration or sign-up is required.
For more information, contact Jean Ferris at the Canandaigua City School District’s Office of Special Programs at Ferrisj@canandaiguaschools.org, 585-396-3706 or 585-750-9880.