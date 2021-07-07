NEWARK — As of Tuesday night, village police continued to investigate a reported domestic violence situation Monday that turned out to be unfounded.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said officers responded to a home on South Avenue about 4 p.m. While other media reported a 911 call of a barricaded subject and a double shooting, Thoms would only refer to the call being about a domestic violence incident.
“It turned out to be nothing,” said Thoms, who was at the scene and said police were in the area for several hours.
Officers from the Wayne County sheriff’s office and state police also responded, resulting in a large law enforcement presence. A SWAT team from the sheriff’s office was deployed, and neighbors were told to shelter in place until that order was lifted about 6:30 p.m. Police eventually determined the incident had been falsely reported.
The Newark PD and Wayne County district attorney’s office are looking into the matter.
“We will take our time with this investigation and use technology,” Thoms said. “Right now, our information is limited to what we were told (about the incident).”