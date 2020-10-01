SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Meadows landfill's operating permit. The first report from the town manager feasibility committee. An update on the Kingdom Road sewer main project.
Those topics highlight the agenda for tonight's Town Board meeting. It's set for a 6 p.m. start in the community center's meeting room.
The board will begin with public hearings on proposed Local Laws 5, 6 and 7 of 2020.
Local Law 5 deals with open burning, fire pits and small fires.
Local Law 6 amends various sections of Chapter 300 of the town code.
Local Law 7 addresses off-street parking and loading regulations.
Motions to adopt the three laws appears later on the agenda under new business.
Under old business, the board will discuss the demands it has made of Seneca Meadows Inc. in order to receive a town operating permit for its Salcman Road landfill. The conditions were approved last month after the board delayed action on the permit since December 2019.
The town manager feasibility committee, which is headed by Gerald Macaluso, met for the first time in September. It will deliver its first report.
Barton & Loguidice representative Peter Baker will update the board on its options for installing a new, larger sewer line from Kingdom Road east to the town wastewater treatment plant. The larger line is needed to handle flow from users on routes 318 and 414 in Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls. Options are to run the line down West Bayard Street or Fall Street.
Also on the agenda:
• Updates on the sale of surplus town properties at 10 Fall St. and 60 State St., and the town's legal dispute with the state over the Bayard Street drainage culvert between Ovid and Center streets.
• Scheduling a public hearing on the preliminary 2021 town budget and workshops on the budget.
• Discussion of the possible reopening of the pavilion at Vince's Park.