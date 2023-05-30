CANANDAIGUA — Family and friends of the late Ralph Calabrese, a longtime advocate for veterans, were on hand Thursday when a portion of a state highway was named in his honor.
“As his son I had firsthand knowledge of what a good and great man he was, especially where the veterans were concerned. He would be so proud of this day, as am I,” said Dominic Calabrese, Ralph’s son. “This is an honor that will keep his legacy alive in everyone who passes through this corridor of Route 21.”
The Ralph Calabrese Memorial Highway begins at East Gibson and North Main streets in Canandaigua and ends at Route 488 in Hopewell. A bill sponsored by state Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan was signed into law last November.
“Mr. Calabrese was an American hero, a fierce advocate for his fellow veterans and my good friend,” said Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “Whether you saw him in a parade or at a Canandaigua Braves football game, Mr. Calabrese’s incomparable spirit was palpable and infectious. This highway dedication is an enduring reminder to all of us of Mr. Calabrese’s service, but even more than that of the sacrifices and contributions of every veteran, something that Mr. Calabrese wanted everyone to know and appreciate, especially our younger generations.”
Calabrese is widely credited for saving the Canandaigua VA Medical Center when the federal government recommended closing the facility in the 1990s. He launched an extensive grassroots campaign, organized community rallies, collected thousands of letters of support, and spoke at hearings.
Born in Geneva, Calabrese lived much of his life in Canandaigua. He passed away at the medical center in December 2021 at the age of 93. He earned numerous medals during the Korean War, including the Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge.
In part because of his work in helping save the Canandaigua VA, Calabrese was awarded the New York State Liberty Award in 2003 by Hillary Clinton as well as a Korean War Anniversary Medallion. He received the Korean War Service Award from South Korea’s president several years later.
Calabrese was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in 2012.
“Ralph Calabrese was a man who loved his country and his community like no other,” said Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester. “His dedicated service to our nation and efforts to support our veterans were truly laudable, and it is because of him the Canandaigua VA Medical Center has been able to continue their important work in support of our service members. I can think of few people from our community worthy of this recognition like Ralph, so I am grateful this highway dedication will memorialize his legacy for future generations.”