FAYETTE — A family of four escaped a fast-moving blaze with just the clothes on their backs Monday night.
While Scott Mack of 3942 MacDougall Road is grateful that he, his wife Kari, and their children, Isaiah, 14, and Amelia, 12, are safe, he was still coming to terms Tuesday with their harrowing escape and total loss of possessions. The Macks are staying at the Hampton Inn in Seneca Falls and have been provided emergency supplies by the American Red Cross.
Mack recounted how he and his wife were in bed around 10 p.m. Monday when the power went out in their room — and he got up to investigate.
“That’s when I saw the fire in my daughter’s room,” he said.
Fortunately, Amelia had gone downstairs to use the bathroom, and the Macks’ son also was downstairs, watching a movie. He hustled them outdoors with his brother-in-law, Steve Hamelynck, who was visiting, and instructed them to call 911.
“I got the kids out first. That’s when I realized my wife was not outside,” said Mack, who re-entered the burning home to get her. “Smoke had completely filled the upstairs of the home.”
Mack was able to access the bedroom, where he grabbed his wife by the arm and got both of them to a window overlooking a front porch. Scott said she went out, head first, onto the tin roof and he followed — slipping off the roof at that point.
Mack said the fire moved quickly: “Within five minutes it was too hot to enter the house, and within 20 minutes there was no saving it,” he said.
In an email, Varick Fire Chief Jeff Case, who also serves as the Seneca County fire coordinator, said his department responded to the call initially; it came in at 10:31. All the water to fight the fire had to be brought in by tankers. The Ovid, Romulus, Canoga, Waterloo, Border City, Fayette, Junius and Northside fire departments provided mutual aid, and North Seneca Ambulance was on the scene, as were Seneca County sheriff’s office deputies and New York state troopers. Case said county highway personnel also helped by running a salt truck along the tanker route.
Case confirmed the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. He said a space heater is the suspected cause.
No one was injured.
The Macks were renting the home from Ron Rasmussen. Case said there was no insurance on the home or its contents.
Mack said the family had rescued two kittens just a few weeks ago; they were found in the basement, sheltering from the cold. The family is hopeful they escaped the blaze.
Mack is the cook at the Green Apple Café in Waterloo, where he has worked for about a year. His employer, Lisa Boardway, started a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday to help the family. As of midday Wednesday, $4,125 had been raised, soaring above the original $2,500 goal. Also, Ciara Steele has organized a clothing drive for the family (see accompanying box).
In her GoFundMe appeal, Boardway described Mack as “our hard-working beloved cook at the Green Apple Restaurant” and said she launched the campaign to help provide them with some basic necessities.
“The outreach of people is amazing,” said Mack, who posted fire photos on his Facebook page Tuesday with the following caption: “Life can go sideways fast ... don’t take anything for granted.”