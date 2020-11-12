BATH — Family Life will present the praise and worship concert “Evening of Hope and Joy” from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14.
The event features ensemble numbers, solo performances, and scripture readings performed by local singers, musicians and dancers.
“This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to celebrate their faith in Jesus to come out and enjoy a couple hours of normalcy amidst the pandemic,” said Bob Dusek, music director for Family Life.
The show is meant to encourage, inspire and entertain people of all denominations with different expressions of praise and worship. The theme loosely tells a story of emerging from hopelessness and defeat into an atmosphere of worship and joy.
“We think people are hungry for this kind of message,” continues Dusek. “What better time to present the Gospel and the hope that’s found in Jesus.”
Family Life will require social distancing throughout the evening and face coverings must be worn upon entering, leaving and moving around the facility.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door. Call (800) 927-9083 or visit www.fln.org/events. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.