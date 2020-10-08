BATH — Family Life will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17, outside its facility at 7634 County Route 14.
Family Life Chef Nick Finlayson and his staff will serve chicken barbecue with all the fixings for $12. All meals include a half-chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, buttered roll, and bottled water. Sodas and desserts are $1 each.
The event will be held in conjunction with Fall Sharathon, a four-day fundraiser heard on Family Life’s noncommercial Christian radio network, Oct. 14-17. This year’s Sharathon event will remain closed to the public due to precautions taken during the pandemic, but everyone working at the facility will be social distancing and wearing masks and gloves during the drive-thru meal.
“We’re living in a time where handshakes and hugs are non-existent and social distancing is the new norm,” says Finlayson. “People have to be proactive and find creative ways to stay connected. This is a great way to do that, especially during a time when car side service is needed more than ever.”
For more info, call (607) 776-4151