LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County celebrated the grand opening and dedication of its new Day Resource Center Oct. 18.
The non-profit, community-based organization that helps homeless families with children achieve sustainable housing opened its new facility at 3 Holley St., formerly the site of the St. Michael’s Church rectory. It will be a safe haven and resource center for the families in the Family Promise program, as well as a headquarters and meeting place for staff and volunteers.
Extensive work was required to adapt the building to its new mission. This was done by a small, dedicated group of volunteers and local vendors observing COVID-19 protocols.
The building now offers two large common rooms, a fully equipped kitchen and laundry facilities, and private rooms to accommodate four families at a time.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 or Lyons, was joined by volunteers and supporters of Family Promise, the organization’s board of directors, members of the community and clergy, and current and former guests of the program.
The building is dedicated to board President Linda Werts of Newark in recognition of her unwavering leadership and contributions to the success of Family Promise of Wayne County, an affiliate of the national Family Promise organization.
Family Promise of Wayne County Executive Director Graig Roberts and other leaders spoke, as did alumni of the program. One of those alumni was Brandy Voughters, who with her family graduated from the program and has since joined the Family Promise of Wayne County Board of Directors.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the organization should contact Roberts at (585) 233-8394 or groberts.familypromise@gmail.com.