LYONS — A Wayne County agency helping homeless families with children find long-term housing will soon have a new home of its own.
Family Promise of Wayne County has purchased the former St. Michael’s Church rectory at 3 Holley St. in Lyons from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, said Linda Werts, president of the organization’s Board of Trustees.
Werts said the rectory, which has not been used for 20 to 25 years, is “very sturdy” but in need of renovations. The work already has begun, she noted.
Family Promise is paying a usage fee for operational space in the Lyons Presbyterian Church manse, or parsonage.
“This (new space) will give us a lot more room,” Werts said. “We can have meetings there. Each staff member will have his or her own office.”
The Holley Street building will be used not only for office operations but to support homeless families being served by Family Promise. There, they shower, eat breakfast and lunch and receive job placement support, as well as counseling and childcare. Those that have jobs go off to work.
At 5 p.m., the families are moved to whatever participating church is providing sleeping accommodations for them for that week, Werts said.
If needed, the former rectory also can be used for sleeping quarters. Family Promise can handle two to four families at a time for a maximum of 14 people, Werts explained.
She said the church approached Family Promise about the former rectory.
“They haven’t had priests living there,” she said. “We got it at a very decent price. They’re happy that this turned out like this.”
Factoring in the mortgage and utilities, the cost of owning their own building is about the same as at the Lyons Presbyterian Church, she said.
However, she stressed, “We’re very, very appreciative of the Lyons Presbyterian Church for allowing us to use their manse.”
The new home for Family Promise needs a new roof and HVAC and some new appliances, said Werts, noting that a capital campaign to pay for building improvements is underway, including a fundraiser Sunday.
The move to the Holley Street property likely will take place in April.