LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping local children and their families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable housing, is seeking a treasurer for its board of trustees.
The position requires an understanding of financial accounting for non-profit organizations, and will encompasses the oversight, management and reporting of all financial matters, including:
• Chairing the Finance Committee.
• Serving on the Board and Executive Committee.
• Serving on or having significant input to the fundraising committee.
• Coordinating inputs from the board committees to prepare the annual budget.
• Ensuring that bills are paid, transactions are accurately recorded, and banking is managed promptly and accurately.
• In the future, if a bookkeeper is appointed, the treasurer will coordinate and oversee the work of the bookkeeper in implementing these functions.
• Overseeing preparation and distribution of financial audits and presenting the annual audit to board members.
• Performing banking deposits for all donations and other receipts.
• Generating donor information details to ensure that donors receive acknowledgements/thank-you notes for their contributions.
If interested in the treasurer position, contact board President Kathryn Woodlock at kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com or by calling (315) 879-1227.
• • •
Family Promise has announced its participation with area organizations to aid tenants and landlords with their applications for the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program assists households who are behind on their rent, have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
The program will assist with up to 12 months of past-due rent, three months of prospective rental assistance, and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. The state will provide $3.5 billion in assistance for renters and small businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for the program are currently being accepted. Find applications at otda.ny.gov/ERAP, or call the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance at 1-844-691-7368 for assistance.
For assistance in Ontario County, call:
- Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes: (315) 789-2235, ext. 114.
- FLACRA: (315) 719-7309.
- Family Promise of Ontario County: (585) 905-3988.
- The Salvation Army of Canandaigua: (585) 394-6968.
Applicants can check the OTDA website to see if they qualify as a priority applicant, or by visiting the Family Promise of Ontario County website under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program tab at www.familypromiseontariocounty.org/emergency-rental-assistance.