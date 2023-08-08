GENEVA — Without the blare from smoke detectors, firefighters said a family could have perished in an early-morning blaze that destroyed their home at 79 Andes Ave. Tuesday.
“(Smoke detectors) are definitely what saved five lives today,” said Geneva Assistant Fire Chief Mike Bucklin at the scene around 8:30 a.m., nearly five hours after the fire was called in by a neighbor.
Fire Chief Del Parrotta did not have the names of the family members, but all five — two adults and three children — were taken to Geneva General Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the adults was taken from there to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester; the other four were released. Parrotta said the condition of the adult at Strong was unknown Tuesday morning.
The children range in age from 4-16, Bucklin said.
The smoke from the blaze was so intense that several firefighters suffered breathing and heat issues, Bucklin said. They were treated at the scene.
Parrotta said the family managed to escape on its own after being alerted by the smoke detectors, which Parrotta and Bucklin agreed were responsible for the family’s ability to flee the blaze.
“They didn’t have a lot of time to get out,” Bucklin said, noting that even with the smoke detectors, they still had to be treated at the hospital.
The family’s pets were lost in the fire, but the chiefs did not know how many, or if they were dogs or cats.
The blaze is believed to have started at the rear of the two-story, three-bedroom wood-frame house. That’s where the fire seemed to have burned most prominently, Parrotta said. It took about an hour to bring it under control, and firefighters were still putting out hot spots for a few hours after that.
The Ontario County Fire Investigation Team was at the scene Tuesday morning, assisting the Geneva Fire Department in determining a cause.
Parrotta said the home is a uninhabitable, and Bucklin said there was nothing salvageable inside. All utilities to the home were turned off.
Parrotta said a neighbor’s garage suffered minor damage.
“They lost all of their possessions,” Bucklin said. “They lost everything.”
Parrotta said the Red Cross was assisting the family.
Firefighters from the city, as well as the West Lake Road Fire Association and the Border City Fire Department, fought the blaze. The White Springs Fire Department and the Seneca Falls Fire Department, with its ladder truck, stood by at the Geneva firehouse on Geneva Street.
Finger Lakes and North Seneca ambulances transported the family to the hospital.