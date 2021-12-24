WATERLOO — David and Linda (Troutman) Bollech didn’t think it would be difficult to get the name of Linda’s uncle, Sgt. Raymond Troutman, engraved on the new Purple Heart Memorial in LaFayette Park. After all, he was killed in action during World War II, and the Purple Heart is awarded to military personnel wounded or killed in action.
What the couple didn’t count on was military bureaucracy entangling the circumstances of Troutman’s death on Nov. 26, 1943.
“We’ve been working on this for two years,” said David, who lives on Sunset Bay in Fayette; he and Linda grew up in Waterloo.
They began the process of getting Linda’s uncle on the memorial shortly after the project was announced by village officials.
“Covid caused some of the delay, but there was a lot of buck-passing by several military organizations we looked to for help in getting Purple Heart documentation,” David said.
The fact Troutman died on His Majesty’s Transport Rohna may have been the biggest obstacle.
The sinking of the HMT Rohna by the Germans led to the largest loss of U.S. troops at sea (1,015) due to enemy action in a single incident in American history, and the military almost immediately classified it as secret. Families were not told their loved ones were killed on the Rohna, only that they were missing in action. Survivors of the attack were told not to talk about it under threat of court martial. No bodies were recovered for funerals back home, including that of Raymond Troutman.
Linda said her uncle was working at a hospital in Rochester when he enlisted. After basic training, his first assignment was to be transported on the Rohna for action against Japan. He was 29 when he died.
“My uncle got married shortly before he enlisted,” Linda said. “The last letter my Aunt Dot (the late Dorothy Case of Geneva) received was Oct. 30, 1943, saying he was OK.”
The Bollechs’ quest received a boost last year.
“Finally, after being given the runaround by several departments, we were directed to a man named Paul Axsome in December 2020,” David said. “He not only helped us get the documents we needed to prove Raymond was a Purple Heart recipient and eligible for the monument, he told us he also earned several other medals no one was ever told about.”
The Bollechs learned that Troutman earned the Purple Heart, the World War II Victory medal, and three other medals.
‘We were given a list of the medals and replacements of the originals,” Linda added. “He offered to send them to us or have them delivered in person, which was very nice, but we had them sent.”
They arrived in September.
The Bollechs took the documentation to Jack O’Connors, a veterans affairs activist who reviewed all applications for names to be engraved on the Purple Heart monument.
From here, the story gets more interesting.
Some of the documents they received from Axsome included a copy of a letter written by Shawn Dochtermann of Alaska, the grandson of the German Luftwaffe pilot who dropped the guided glide bomb that struck and sunk the Rohna. Written in 2003, the letter thanked all those who were aboard the Rohna.
“I’m referring to all that were aboard the HMT Rohna, those that survived or perished in the greatest U.S. Naval disaster ever,” Dochtermann wrote. “I’m proud of my country and all those that protected and served this great USA. I know of this disaster from the words of my grandfather. Maj. Hans Johannes Evangelist Dochtermann served his country just as any soldier has allegiance for their country. He always dreamed of being a commercial pilot for Lufthansa when he was a young man. He was one of the best in his class when he graduated in 1937.
“He never wanted to be a bomber pilot. In fact, he was told by the draftsman he may just have an accident if he didn’t follow his orders to fly for the Luftwaffe.”
The Bollechs learned that Dochtermann had been given a personal account of the Rohna bombing.
“(My grandfather) and his fellow airmen cheered over the radio on their flight back to the home base in Bordeaux,” Dochtermann wrote. “He also looked into my eyes and said that since that day that he viewed the missile that hit the Rohna, he has always felt a feeling of remorse and complete sadness for those that had to endure this living hell, to be a casualty of war. He always hoped that he would be forgiven by those that lived through the attack on the Rohna. He never flew commercially, but he always pointed out to me the passenger flights as they took off or landed in the Frankfort International airport.
“He was one of 3% of the German pilots to survive the whole of WWII. He was a fine aviator and a true gentleman. I hope on this Veterans Day holiday that all of you that are still alive would be so kind as to forgive my grandfather. He always said a war is not over until all of the soldiers of that war are dead. He died in 1998. I now carry on not his burden, but his blood and knowledge that war is hell for all sides.”
Dochtermann said he will not forget the story of Nov. 26, 1943, and all survivors carry a piece of this throughout their lives.
“I just pray that the world will never see anything like all of you saw through eyes and ears that day,” he concluded.